Apple Unveils Apple Watch Ultra 3

(RTTNews) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Tuesday launched its next-gen smartwatches: Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and Apple Watch SE 3.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 is the company's most advanced smartwatch to date, touting new health, fitness, safety, and connectivity features. The device will be available starting September 19, with pre-orders opening today.

The Ultra 3 features built-in satellite communications, allowing users to text emergency services, message friends and family, and share their location even when outside cellular coverage.

The model also sports the largest screen ever on an Apple Watch, powered by LTPO3 and wide-angle OLED display technology. The device has a battery that can last up to 42 hours, which can be extended to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.

In addition to new capabilities, watchOS 26 brings a refreshed design with Liquid Glass, updates to Messages with live translation, smarter notifications through Smart Stack, and a new one-handed wrist gesture for dismissing alerts.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 is priced at $799 in the U.S. and comes in natural or black titanium finishes. The watch will be available in more than 50 countries and regions, including the U.S., Canada, the UK, India, Japan, and Germany.

Apple also unveiled the Apple Watch Series 11, the latest update to its popular smartwatch lineup.

The new Series 11's battery performance has been extended to up to 24 hours. Apple describes the Series 11 as its thinnest and most comfortable Apple Watch yet, designed for round-the-clock use.

Apple Watch Series 11 will be available in aluminum in space gray, jet black, rose gold, and silver finishes, as well as polished titanium in natural, gold, and slate. Apple Watch Series 11 starts at $399.

