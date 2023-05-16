News & Insights

Apple Unveils Accessibility Features To Support Users With Disabilities

May 16, 2023 — 08:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) previewed software features for cognitive, vision, hearing, and mobility accessibility, along with tools for individuals who are nonspeaking or at risk of losing their ability to speak. The company said users with cognitive disabilities can use iPhone and iPad with ease and independence with Assistive Access; nonspeaking individuals can type to speak during calls and conversations with Live Speech; and those at risk of losing their ability to speak can use Personal Voice to create a synthesized voice that sounds like them for connecting with family and friends.

For blind, Detection Mode in Magnifier offers Point and Speak, which identifies text users point toward and reads it out loud to help them interact with physical objects such as household appliances.

RTTNews
