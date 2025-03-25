Apple Unusual Options Activity For March 25

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AAPL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 53 extraordinary options activities for Apple. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $627,476, and 47 are calls, amounting to $2,611,256.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $215.0 and $265.0 for Apple, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Apple options trades today is 11404.1 with a total volume of 505,852.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Apple's big money trades within a strike price range of $215.0 to $265.0 over the last 30 days.

Apple Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $3.2 $3.05 $3.2 $217.50 $420.8K 61 1.3K AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/28/25 $2.87 $2.85 $2.86 $222.50 $150.2K 12.0K 30.9K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $2.21 $2.19 $2.21 $222.50 $144.1K 12.0K 7.4K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $2.48 $2.46 $2.47 $222.50 $102.8K 12.0K 11.8K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $2.64 $2.58 $2.6 $222.50 $99.6K 12.0K 22.3K

About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Present Market Standing of Apple With a volume of 6,737,940, the price of AAPL is up 1.0% at $222.94. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Apple

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $294.25.

* An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $325. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $325. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Apple, targeting a price of $252. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Apple, targeting a price of $275.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Apple options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

