Apple To Allow Retro Game Emulators On App Store

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has recently announced a significant change in its App Store regulations, allowing developers to incorporate retro game console emulator apps on its platform.

Apple's strategic decision to embrace emulation apps is perceived as a preemptive measure to retain users amidst the EU's ruling mandating the allowance of third-party app stores.

This decision has been communicated to developers via email.

The updated guidelines not only permit developers to offer game emulators for iOS, but they also allow retro game emulator apps to provide downloadable games. It is noteworthy that developers of emulator apps bear full responsibility for the software within their apps, ensuring compliance with the guidelines and relevant laws. This implies that only companies owning the rights to supported games may release emulators ultimately.

By integrating game emulators into the mini-apps and game streaming section, developers can now openly list them on the App Store while adhering to safety guidelines. This move is expected to deter users from exploring alternative distribution channels.

Additionally, this policy shift opens up opportunities for Android emulator developers to introduce their apps to Apple devices, thereby expanding the emulation ecosystem on the platform.

Overall, Apple's decision to embrace game emulators on the App Store signifies a significant shift in its approach, allowing users to relish classic titles from past decades on modern devices.

