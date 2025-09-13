Is Apple Stock as Good as Nvidia?

Key Points Apple's powerful ecosystem has been key to its success, driving incredible profitability.

Nvidia continues to register strong demand for its data center GPUs, as AI capital expenditures balloon.

The stock that each investor will prefer comes down to individual goals.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

There's no denying that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been leading the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Its chips are in high demand, and the company's monster success has pushed the stock up to astronomical heights in recent years.

Investors might be wondering if it's time to look elsewhere when allocating capital, especially since this top AI stock has soared so much. Perhaps it's time to consider a consumer electronics giant, one that investors are undoubtedly familiar with.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) as good a stock as Nvidia? Here's what investors should be thinking about.

The strengths of Apple and Nvidia

These businesses each have many positive traits. There might be no brand on planet Earth that resonates as strongly with consumers as Apple. This comes from consistent innovation and marketing, with products and services that always seem to be in high demand. The company focuses relentlessly on providing a superior user experience.

Apple's ecosystem keeps its users locked in. It's the powerful combination of hardware and software that supports the competitive position, and this helps to drive recurring revenue.

There are few businesses as financially sound as Apple. As of June 28, the company had $31 billion in net cash on the balance sheet. So far in fiscal 2025, it has generated $85 billion in net income.

Nvidia is the dominant force powering the infrastructure buildout in the AI race, with unrivaled market share when it comes to data center graphics processing units (GPUs). Mixing the hardware component with its CUDA software platform has created an ecosystem similar to how Apple operates.

Nvidia's growth has been nothing short of spectacular. Revenue in second-quarter 2026 (ended July 27) of $46.7 billion was 597% higher than in the same period three years ago. With the largest cloud platforms investing hundreds of billions of dollars in combined capital expenditures in 2025 to build the technical infrastructure that supports their AI capabilities, Nvidia is poised to keep benefiting.

Investors in these companies don't have much to complain about. In the past decade, shares of Apple are up 735% (as of Sept. 9). Meanwhile, Nvidia is in a league of its own, with the stock skyrocketing 30,000%. The latter's incredible rise has cemented its position as the world's most valuable business, with a market cap exceeding $4 trillion.

Investing is a personal game

To say that a stock is as good as another one depends on an individual investor's perspective. For instance, those who want to own growth companies at the cutting edge of technology will find no faults with Nvidia, which is the poster child of the AI boom. On the other hand, if you want to add an established winner to the portfolio, then Apple might make more sense.

At the end of the day, what matters perhaps more than anything else is that investors adopt a long-term mindset. This means it's best not to buy a stock unless you are willing to hold it for at least five years, and maybe even much longer than that. Having this mentality reinforces the importance of identifying high-quality companies.

Both Apple and Nvidia are monster businesses worth trillions of dollars. However, it's clear that Apple, due to its more muted expansionary potential, won't necessarily be a top choice for those seeking huge growth. Nvidia is the winner in this department. For those who are more risk-averse, though, Apple is the better option.

This makes it impossible to give a fair comparison. These companies each clearly have their merits. As such, they will attract investors who prioritize certain characteristics over others. What matters most is that portfolio decisions are made as a result of independent thinking, not by copying what others are doing.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,037!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,028!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,056% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.