Apple Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (31 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 31 analysts provided ratings for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 16 9 3 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 8 2 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 8 3 0 2 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $254.4, with a high estimate of $325.00 and a low estimate of $167.88. A 2.33% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $260.46.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Apple. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |David Vogt |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $210.00|$236.00 | |Atif Malik |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $245.00|$275.00 | |Gil Luria |DA Davidson |Lowers |Buy | $230.00|$290.00 | |Samik Chatterjee |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $245.00|$270.00 | |Laura Martin |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $225.00|$225.00 | |Edison Lee |Jefferies |Lowers |Hold | $167.88|$202.33 | |Brandon Nispel |Keybanc |Lowers |Underweight | $170.00|$200.00 | |Daniel Ives |Wedbush |Lowers |Outperform | $250.00|$325.00 | |Laura Martin |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $260.00|$260.00 | |Edison Lee |Jefferies |Maintains |Hold | $202.33|$202.33 | |Wamsi Mohan |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $250.00|$265.00 | |Ivan Feinseth |Tigress Financial |Raises |Strong Buy | $300.00|$295.00 | |Barton Crockett |Rosenblatt |Maintains |Buy | $263.00|$263.00 | |Michael Ng |Goldman Sachs |Maintains |Buy | $294.00|$294.00 | |Amit Daryanani |Evercore ISI Group |Raises |Outperform | $275.00|$260.00 | |Daniel Ives |Wedbush |Maintains |Outperform | $325.00|$325.00 | |Erik Woodring |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $252.00|$275.00 | |Daniel Ives |Wedbush |Maintains |Outperform | $325.00|$325.00 | |Michael Ng |Goldman Sachs |Maintains |Buy | $294.00|$294.00 | |Atif Malik |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $275.00|$255.00 | |Laura Martin |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $260.00|$260.00 | |Erik Woodring |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $275.00|$273.00 | |Amit Daryanani |Evercore ISI Group |Raises |Outperform | $260.00|$250.00 | |Wamsi Mohan |B of A Securities |Raises |Buy | $265.00|$253.00 | |Tim Long |Barclays |Raises |Underweight | $197.00|$183.00 | |Samik Chatterjee |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $270.00|$260.00 | |Edison Lee |Jefferies |Raises |Underperform | $202.33|$200.75 | |Michael Ng |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Buy | $294.00|$280.00 | |Gil Luria |DA Davidson |Raises |Buy | $290.00|$260.00 | |Barton Crockett |Rosenblatt |Maintains |Buy | $262.00|$262.00 | |Wamsi Mohan |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $253.00|$256.00 |

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Apple. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Apple compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Apple's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Apple's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Apple displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.95%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 29.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 58.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Apple's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 10.25%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Apple's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.45, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

