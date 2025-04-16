Is Apple Still A Smart Investment?

You probably don’t want to hear this but here is the thing – while Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is still a brilliant company, it might no longer be a brilliant stock. Let’s get one thing out of the way: this isn’t about Warren Buffett selling Apple. This is about cold, hard numbers that tell a very different story from the one Apple fans like to hear.

Apple has a history of innovation, brand loyalty, strong margins, and a war chest of cash. All true. But as an investment today – with a P/E pushing 35 and barely any growth or yields to show for it – Apple looks more like a nostalgia play than a value generator.

High Valuation, Low Returns: The Math Doesn’t Add Up

With a P/E ratio of nearly 35, you expect one of two things:

Rapid, sustainable growth, or Robust yields – either through dividends or cash flows.

Apple gives you neither.

Last 12 months of revenue growth? Just 2.6%.

Three-year average annual growth? Even lower at 1.5%.

That’s not a growth stock. That’s a mature company pretending to wear a growth valuation.

And what about yields? Disappointing there too.

Free cash flow yield: <3% — that’s based on roughly $100 billion in annual free cash flow against a market cap north of $3.35 trillion. Let’s put this in perspective: Adobe offers 5.5% yield, Altria a more impressive 8.5%. and WRB a juicy 12.5% free cash flow yield.

Dividend yield? nonexistent for income seekers.

Remind us, why should you hold Apple again?

Great Business Is Not Necessarily Great Investment

Let’s be clear: Apple as a company is phenomenal.

Best-in-class margins: Operating margin >30%

Cash cow: Free cash flow margin around 25%

Customer loyalty: Unmatched

Ecosystem lock-in: Massive

Balance sheet: Extremely strong with huge cash pile

But investing isn’t about just buying great companies – it’s about buying great companies at the right price. And at 35x earnings with no growth, dismal yields, and no dividends, Apple has become a low-yield bond with tech volatility. It has barely returned anything since the beginning of 2021 while exhibiting annualized volatility > 1.5x that of SPY.

Could Apple still work as a swing trade? Absolutely. It’s liquid, it’s widely followed, and it reacts well to macro news and earnings beats. But as a long-term, income-generating, wealth-compounding core position – we are not so sure.

Could Apple still work as a swing trade? Absolutely. It's liquid, it's widely followed, and it reacts well to macro news and earnings beats. But as a long-term, income-generating, wealth-compounding core position – we are not so sure.

