Is Apple Still Playing Catch-Up in the AI Race?

For decades, Apple Inc. (AAPL) has dazzled the world.

One of the ways it did this was at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), held each June.

For example, in 1983, at the first WWDC, attendees had to sign a non-disclosure agreement. That’s where, rumor has it, folks got the first look at a product called Lisa.

We now know this was the world’s first personal computer with a graphic interface.

The point is Apple’s history is filled with game-changing products and software. And each June, millions of folks watch the WWDC with bated breath, hoping to catch a glimpse of the future.

The press also speculates for weeks. And Wall Street… well, it does what it does best. It reacts.

But here’s the thing…

For all the flashy presentations, the breathless hype, and the dramatic camera pans – it’s often what’s not said that matters most.

In fact, I’ll go ahead and pose the question that’s on everyone’s mind:

Is Apple losing the artificial intelligence race?

The Problem Apple Can’t Outrun

See, last year Apple made its long-awaited entry into the AI arms race. The company debuted Apple Intelligence, teasing features like visual search, live translation, image generation, and more.

But the reality is, these were hardly game-changing innovations.

Sure, there were a lot of buzzwords thrown around. There was vague talk of “neural engines” and “machine learning.” But when Apple Intelligence rolled out? There was no ChatGPT killer. No groundbreaking AI system. No bold vision. Just some nice features that other competitors already had, plus some enhanced privacy features.

Twelve months later, Tim Cook and company returned to the stage. Would Apple finally deliver the goods? Were they finally ready to compete with OpenAI, Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), or NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)? Could they match the breakthroughs pouring out of Silicon Valley’s real AI leaders?

The short answer: no.

In today’s Market360, let’s break down what Apple actually delivered at this year’s WWDC – what impressed me, what fell flat… and where the smart money should really be focused next.

What We Learned

This year’s WWDC was packed with updates – many of them aimed at giving developers new tools to build smarter, more personalized apps using Apple’s homegrown AI tech.

But the fact is none of these are game changers on their own. Instead, Apple offered minor upgrades disguised as innovation:

Live Translation: Real-time translations in Messages and FaceTime—good for privacy, but far from revolutionary.

Real-time translations in Messages and FaceTime—good for privacy, but far from revolutionary. Visual Intelligence: Screen analysis tools that can identify objects and suggest actions. Useful? Yes. Game-changing? No.

Screen analysis tools that can identify objects and suggest actions. Useful? Yes. Game-changing? No. Image Playground: Small integrations with OpenAI to tweak photos and generate artistic images.

Small integrations with OpenAI to tweak photos and generate artistic images. Workout Buddy: A souped-up fitness coach driven by basic AI.

The most ambitious feature is a slick new interface called Liquid Glass, an interface that floats above your apps. Now, I should note the early reviews are mixed.

The consensus seems to be… Interesting? Perhaps. Disruptive? Not yet.

It’s early, but the long-term vision is clear: This could be the gateway for letting AI operate apps on your behalf.

What Was Left Unsaid…

The biggest red flag in all of this is what happened with Siri.

Or rather, what didn’t happen.

Apple promised a “revolutionized” personal assistant last year. One that could analyze your emails, schedule meetings, and act as a true AI concierge. But after quietly pulling promotional ads earlier this year, Apple offered no meaningful Siri update.

Even Craig Federighi, Apple’s software chief, couldn’t hide the truth: “This work needed more time.”

Translation: They’re nowhere near ready.

It was a disappointing, but telling, update.

If it wasn’t clear before, it should be now: Apple isn’t leading the AI race. They’re just trying to stay in it.

And while Apple delays, competitors surge ahead:

OpenAI’s GPT-4o leads conversational AI.

Google’s Gemini is redefining search.

Meta is embedding AI across its entire ecosystem.

NVIDIA’s chips power nearly every major AI breakthrough.

Sure, Apple’s emphasis on on-device AI and user privacy is admirable. And their developer-first approach could eventually pay off. But right now, there’s no bold vision. No flagship AI product. No model of their own competing with the likes of GPT-4o, Gemini or Claude.

The Bottom Line

Look, folks. I’ve been in this business for over four decades. And if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s this: The market doesn’t wait for slow movers.

Apple may still be one of the most valuable companies in the world… but don’t mistake that for leadership.

While Apple flounders, a new generation of companies is seizing the reins in the AI race.

These are the companies that are actually building with it, successfully adapting it to their businesses – or creating entirely new ones out of thin air.

These are the next market leaders, folks. And they could be the next exponential wealth engines – like Apple was, once upon a time.

In fact, we’re entering a period I call the Economic Singularity, a massive shift that’s going to redefine how businesses operate, how wealth is created and who’s left standing at the end of it.

We’ve seen this story before. Companies like Kodak Co. (KODK), Blockbuster and BlackBerry Ltd. (BB) were all giants in their time… until they weren’t.

I’m not saying Apple is about to vanish. But I am saying that clinging to the old winners won’t help you capitalize on the new wave of exponential growth happening right before our eyes.

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

Editor, Market 360

The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

