Apple To Showcase Software Updates At WWDC25, June 9 - 13

March 25, 2025 — 11:15 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has revealed plans for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), set to take place online from June 9 to 13, 2025. In addition, developers and students will have the chance to attend a special in-person event at Apple Park on June 9.

WWDC25 will be free for all developers and will showcase the latest innovations in Apple software. The conference aims to support the developer community by offering exclusive access to Apple experts, alongside insights into cutting-edge tools, frameworks, and features, Apple said in a statement.

According to the company, Developers and students can explore the latest Apple software and technologies by watching the Keynote. Throughout the week, WWDC25 will also be accessible on the Apple Developer app, website, and YouTube channel. The conference will feature video sessions and interactive online labs, offering opportunities to engage with Apple engineers and designers.

On March 27, this year's applicants will be notified of their status, and winners will be eligible to apply for the special event at Apple Park. In addition, 50 Winners, who are recognized for outstanding submissions, will be invited to Cupertino, California, for a three-day experience.

Apple noted that it will share additional conference information in advance of WWDC25 through the Apple Developer app and WWDC25 website.

