Apple Shares Details About MM1 AI Tool

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) recently shared the findings of its research paper titled "MM1: Methods, Analysis & Insights from Multimodal LLM Pre-training," showcasing a new approach in creating AI tools.

MM1 utilizes a wide variety of image-caption pairs, interleaved image-text documents, and text-only data to generate both image and text information.

Apple claimed that the new model would enhance AI capabilities including image captioning, visual question answering, and natural language inference with a high level of accuracy.

The tech giant's research focused on the combination of different types of training data and model architectures, which would help AI to integrate visual and text data to generate more accurate outcomes.

To step ahead in the AI game, Apple is reportedly negotiating with Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) Google to license its Gemini generative large-language models to power new features coming to the iPhone as part of iOS 18, Bloomberg reports.

The potential collaboration would be a major step for Apple and Google in outpacing OpenAI, which is reportedly ahead in the AI race.

Bloomberg also reported that Apple is in talks with ChatGPT-creator OpenAI regarding generative artificial intelligence.

Earlier, both the tech companies had entered into a search engine deal, where Google is required to pay $18 billion annually to Apple for its role as a default search engine on the latter's devices.

