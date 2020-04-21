Apple Services Now Available In More Countries

(RTTNews) - Starting Tuesday, Apple Inc. is offering its services in more countries even as majority of its retail stores continue to remain closed amid the ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the company said its App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and iCloud services are now available in 20 more countries in Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Oceania regions. Further, Apple Music is available in 52 additional countries. Apple said the new Music subscribers in these countries can enjoy a six-month free trial of the service, with locally curated playlists.

Apple's App Store marketplace, which was launched in 2008, is now in 175 countries and regions, with over half a billion people visiting each week. Apple Music is now available in 167 countries and regions and offering more than 60 million songs.

While announcing the closure of all its retail stores outside of Greater China in mid-March, the tech giant had said that online store would remain open and customers can download the Apple Store app on the App Store. Apple reopened all 42 of its stores in China in March, more than a month after they were closed in the wake of the pandemic.

In mid April, Apple reportedly reopened its only retail store in South Korea after the country's coronavirus infections slowed, marking the first reopening of its stores across the world, outside China.

Meanwhile, Apple Stores across the U.S. is expected to remain closed until at least early May.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.