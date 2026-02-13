Markets
Apple Rumored To Equip IPhone 18 Pro Models With Custom C2 Modem

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is rumored to be equipping its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models with a next-generation in-house C2 modem, further reducing the company's reliance on Qualcomm's 5G chips used in previous iPhone models.

This shift is expected to bring significant improvements in battery life, privacy, and network performance, aligning with Apple's broader strategy of tightly integrating hardware and software.

One of the biggest anticipated benefits of the C2 chip is improved battery efficiency. Apple's earlier custom modems have emphasized power savings through deep integration with iOS and Apple silicon, allowing the processor and modem to work together more intelligently when handling cellular tasks.

While the company has not shared specific performance metrics in past launches, this integration has been credited with extending battery life. With the iPhone 18 Pro also expected to feature a larger battery, the efficiency gains from the C2 modem could further enhance overall endurance.

The new modem is also expected to support Apple's "Limit Precise Location" feature, which reduces how accurately cellular carriers can determine a user's location. When enabled, carriers may only be able to identify a general area, such as a neighborhood, instead of a precise address, without affecting signal quality.

In addition, tighter coordination between the processor and modem could improve responsiveness in congested network conditions by prioritizing time-sensitive data, helping the device perform more smoothly in crowded or low-signal environments.

