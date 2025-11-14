Apple Rises 20% in a Year: Is There More Room for the Stock to Grow?

Apple AAPL shares have appreciated 19.6% over the trailing 12-month period, which can be attributed to improving prospects post iPhone 17 launch. Since the introduction of the latest series on Sept. 9, AAPL shares have jumped roughly 17%. Early data points from Counterpoint research suggested that the iPhone 17 series outsold the iPhone 16 series by 14% in its first 10 days of availability in China and the United States. Apple is benefiting from the growing adoption of Apple Intelligence that is infused across iPhone, Mac and iPad.



However, is this share price momentum sustainable, given the myriad of headwinds that AAPL is facing? Let’s find out.

Can Strong iPhone 17 Shipment Aid Sales Growth?

The updated iPhone portfolio is expected to boost iPhone sales, which increased 6.1% year over year to $49.03 billion and accounted for 47.8% of fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 total sales. For fiscal 2025, iPhone sales ($209.59 billion) accounted for roughly half of the total sales ($416.16 billion) and climbed up 4.2% from fiscal 2024, better than the flat growth in 2024 from 2023 and a decline of 2% in 2023 from 2022. The popularity of the iPhone 16 series drove sales in fiscal 2025 despite facing stiff competition from Chinese vendors and Samsung, headwinds related to Apple Intelligence, and tariff issues, which are concerns for Apple.



Apple now expects the December quarter’s (first-quarter fiscal 2026) iPhone sales to grow in double digits year over year. However, iPhone Air, Apple’s thinnest iPhone (5.6 mm) ever, has failed to ignite sales, which is expected to dampen some of this growth projection. Apple has now reportedly delayed the launch of next year’s iPhone Air.

Mac and iPad Portfolio Overhaul to Aid AAPL’s Prospects

Apple updated its Mac and iPad portfolio with the launch of the M5 chip-powered 14-inch MacBook Pro and the new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro, respectively. While the iPad Pro with M5 chip runs on iPadOS 26, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro features macOS Tahoe. The new iPad Pro delivers up to 3.5 times the AI performance of the previous generation, and is up to 5.6 times faster compared to iPad Pro with M1 chip, thanks to a next-generation GPU with a Neural Accelerator in each core. The new MacBook Pro delivers up to 3.5 times faster AI performance than the previous generation, and is up to six times faster compared to the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1.



Mac and iPad accounted for 8.1% and 6.7% of Apple’s fiscal 2025 net sales and jumped 12.4% and 5%, from 2024. Apple expects Mac to face a tough year-over-year comparison in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. The company is facing stiff competition from the likes of Lenovo, Dell Technologies and HP in the PC domain.

Strong Services Momentum to Aid AAPL’s Top Line

The Services business benefits from an expanding base of installed devices. Apple’s Services segment benefits from an expanding games portfolio and the growing popularity of Apple TV+. Apple’s strategy of adding new games on a continuous basis is driving its user base. Apple Arcade currently offers more than 200 games.



Apple TV+ won 22 Emmys at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, best-ever in the streaming service’s history, driven by The Studio, Severance and Slow Horses. Apple TV+ achieved a record-breaking 81 Emmy nominations this year, spanning 14 original titles.

Can AAPL Shares Continue the Upward Momentum?

Apple shares lag the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector that has returned 27.7% in the trailing 12 months. When compared with its AI competitors, AAPL has underperformed Alphabet GOOGL shares over the same time frame but outperformed Amazon AMZN and Microsoft MSFT. Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon shares have appreciated 58.7%, 12.4%, and 17.8%, respectively.

AAPL Stock’s Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Apple shares closed at $272.95 on Nov. 13, very close to the 52-week high of $277.32 it hit on Oct. 31. AAPL shares are now trading above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating a bullish trend.

AAPL Trades Above 50-day & 200-day SMAs



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Apple’s Fiscal Q1 Estimate Revision Shows Positive Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apple’s first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings has increased by 7.8% to $2.62 per share over the past 30 days, indicating 9.17% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Apple Inc. Price and Consensus

Apple Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apple Inc. Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apple’s first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $135.86 billion, indicating 9.3% growth over the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

AAPL Shares Are Overvalued

Apple’s stock is not so cheap, as the Value Score of D suggests a stretched valuation at this moment.



AAPL is trading at a forward 12-month price/sales (P/S) of 8.96X compared with the sector’s 6.85X, Amazon’s 3.25X and Alphabet’s 8.84X. However, Microsoft’s P/S multiple 10.94X is higher than that of Apple.

Apple Stock’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Here is Why Apple is a Hold Right Now

Apple’s iPhone sales are expected to benefit from the growing adoption of Apple Intelligence features. However, stretched valuation and stiff competition in the smartphone, PC and AI domains are concerning for prospective investors.



AAPL currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise to wait for a more favorable entry point in the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.