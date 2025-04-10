Apple To Revolutionize Apple Watch With Intelligence Features And UI Redesign

Markets
(RTTNews) - In a move that promises to reshape its wearable ecosystem, Apple is reportedly preparing a substantial update for the Apple Watch with watchOS 12.

While much of the spotlight has been on the anticipated features of iOS 19, emerging intelligence suggests that Apple is also set to introduce key innovations on the watch platform.

According to industry insiders, watchOS 12 will incorporate refined elements of the visionOS-inspired design introduced in iOS 19. However, unlike the sweeping graphical overhaul slated for the iPhone, the changes for the Apple Watch will be more subtle, focusing on a cleaner, more intuitive arrangement of menus, buttons, and icons.

This update is part of Apple's broader strategy, as noted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, to ensure a consistent aesthetic and user experience across its entire operating system portfolio.

In addition to the redesigned interface, the update is rumoured to bring advanced "Apple Intelligence" features to the Apple Watch. These enhancements could include streamlined notification summaries for quicker insights, an improved Siri experience, and even the introduction of custom "Genmoji" capabilities directly from the watch.

However, integrating such sophisticated AI functions poses a challenge due to the hardware limitations—Apple Intelligence has traditionally required around 8GB of RAM. Sources speculate that these features might be reserved for future models, such as the next-generation Apple Watch Ultra, which is expected to feature a faster, more powerful chip.

Although details remain tentative, the convergence of intelligent features and a revitalized user interface signals Apple's continued commitment to redefining wearable technology in its dynamic ecosystem.

