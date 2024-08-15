News & Insights

Technology
AAPL

Apple Reportedly Working On Tabletop Robot

August 15, 2024 — 04:19 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) is reportedly developing a tabletop robotic device, featuring an iPad-like display with a thin robotic arm, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

The robotic arm would allow the display to tilt up and down, as well as rotate it 360 degrees, enabling it to easily respond to commands from users via Siri or Apple Intelligence.

Also, the device would offer users multiple functionalities, such as smart home control, home security monitoring, and video conferencing.

Gurman expects the tech giant to launch the device as early as 2026 or 2027 at an estimated price of about $1,000.

The analyst revealed that the project has been recently placed under the leadership of Kevin Lynch, Apple's vice president of technology, signaling its status as a priority project.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.