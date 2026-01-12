Markets
Apple Reportedly Picks Google's Gemini AI To Power Siri Update

January 12, 2026 — 12:52 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has picked Google's Gemini AI and cloud technology to power its major artificial intelligence features, which is expected to bring a strong upgrade in Siri, according to a CNBC report.

"These models will help power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalized Siri coming this year," the companies commented about their multi-year partnership deal.

Notably, the models will continue to run on Apple devices and the company's private cloud compute, the report added.

Last year, Bloomberg has reported that Apple is considering to use a custom Gemini model to power a Siri update.

Currently, AAPL is trading at $260.67, up 0.50 percent on the Nasdaq.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
