Apple Reportedly Considers Plastic Casing For Its Low-cost Apple Watch SE

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is reportedly in the process of developing a new version of the low-cost Apple Watch SE, according to a recent report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Gurman revealed in his "Power On" newsletter that Apple is working on a model of the Apple Watch SE with a plastic casing instead of the traditional anodized aluminum casing. This shift in material choice could be part of Apple's effort to reduce production costs for the Apple Watch SE.

Historically, Apple has introduced a new iteration of the Apple Watch SE every two years since its initial launch. Gurman mentioned that Apple may continue offering the current materials for the SE while introducing a new cost-effective model in the lineup.

The Apple Watch SE's current price is $249, while Samsung's most affordable watch, the Galaxy Watch FE, is priced at $199.

Rumors have also surfaced regarding the upcoming Apple Watch Series 10, suggesting that it may feature thinner cases and slightly larger screens. These new products, including the potential release of the Apple Watch SE, are expected to be unveiled in September alongside the iPhone 16, as reported by appleinsider.

