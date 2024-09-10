Apple To Release MacOS Sequoia On September 16

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) is set to release its AI-powered macOS Sequoia on September 16, as announced during the company's "It's Glowtime" event.

An interesting feature of the new operating system will be iPhone mirroring, allowing users to control their locked iPhone directly from the Mac.

macOS Sequoia will also introduce Apple Intelligence, which will be available in beta starting next month. This AI-powered suite will include Writing Tools for editing, proofreading, and summarizing text within apps, as well as an Image Playground that enables users to create AI images from prompts.

Additional enhancements include a significant improvement in Apple's web browser Safari, intelligent summarization in Notes, an updated Reader mode, and enhanced gaming support.

The company added that the release might take several hours to become available worldwide.

The analysts observed that the rapid release of macOS Sequoia is atypical, as the tech giant usually releases desktop OS updates in late September or October. They believe that this earlier release might be Apple's attempt to boost hardware sales, Techcrunch reports.

