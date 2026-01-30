Apple Posts Record Quarter, But AI Details Remain Unclear

Magnificent Seven giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) just released its much-anticipated Jan. 29 earnings report. For the iPhone maker, 2025 was a tale of two halves. Through the first six months of the year, shares were down approximately 18%. Tariff worries and the company’s lack of a clear artificial intelligence (AI) strategy were the main factors weighing on the stock. However, the narrative shifted with the release of Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup.

In the second half of 2025, shares delivered a return of nearly 33%. This came due to significant optimism around the latest iPhone products, with Apple posting record iPhone revenue in its September quarter. The company then projected that its December quarter, which marks the holiday season, would be the “best ever for the company and the best ever for iPhone."

Apple was more than correct on this front, blowing analyst expectations out of the water. Let’s break down Apple’s latest report, and what it means for AAPL stock going forward.

Apple Generates Record Sales, Sees Highest Growth in Four Years

In its fiscal Q1 2026, Apple reported revenue of $143.8 billion, an increase of 16% from the prior year. (Note that Apple’s fiscal reporting period is one quarter ahead of the calendar period.) This greatly surpassed estimates of $138.3 billion, which implied around 11% growth. This was Apple's fastest growth rate since fiscal Q4 2021.

Earnings per share (EPS) also impressed, coming in at $2.84, an increase of 19%. This exceeded estimates of $2.65, which implied around 8% growth.

The company called iPhone demand "staggering," with sales of $85.3 billion, up 23%.

This was Apple's highest recorded iPhone revenue ever and its fastest iPhone sales growth rate since fiscal Q4 2021.

The figure smashed Wall Street expectations for sales of $78.7 billion. Particularly strong were iPhone sales in China, which hit $25.5 billion, growing by 38%.

This greatly exceeded analyst expectations of approximately $21.3 billion. Services revenue also grew by 14%, essentially in line with averages over the past two years.

Next quarter, the company expects sales to grow between 13% and 16%. It also expects gross margin between 48% and 49%, which would be a solid expansion from the prior year's 47%. Using midpoint figures, the company’s guidance implies operating margin expansion of around 50 basis points versus fiscal Q2 2025. Overall, the company’s guidance was solidly better than anticipated.

Despite these strong numbers, Apple shares were little changed in after-hours trading, up less than 1%. This suggests that markets had already priced in very strong iPhone sales, above Wall Street estimates.

Apple Notes Supply Constraints, Declines to Comment on Key Issues

While Apple had a very strong quarter, the key question going forward is whether this level of growth is sustainable. Apple stated that supply constraints due to high demand during the holiday period have impacted its sales projections for the next quarter.

That means near-term growth could be capped by limited supply, not weakening demand—and could improve later in 2026 as Apple ramps up supply. However, the company did not provide any specific information on growth past the next quarter, or when supply and demand imbalances might improve.

On the call, analysts asked for more information about the company’s AI partnership with Google's parent company, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and its Gemini Model. Apple did not provide any new details.

Analysts also repeatedly questioned Apple about pricing for memory chips, which are inputs to Apple’s products. The company’s robust gross margin forecasts astounded one analyst, as rising memory costs were expected to put pressure on this figure. Apple noted that increased revenue and the mix of products currently in high demand would sustain its gross margin. However, it didn’t provide any specific color on the memory market or how prices would affect the company throughout the year.

In short, analysts pushed for details, but Apple gave few clear answers.

Apple & AI: Big Opportunity, Little Clarity

Overall, given already elevated expectations, Apple delivered what it needed to in its fiscal Q1 report. The market’s reaction following the report suggests that the stock had been priced for the report's perfection.

The company has an installed base of 2.5 billion devices, including iPads, iPhones, Watches, and more, that are actively used by their owners. This represents a huge opportunity for Apple to make more money from AI features and services over time. However, management notably declined to comment on the number of these devices that are AI-capable. Investors will have to keep waiting to see how Apple delivers on this front.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.