Is Apple or Disney Stock a Better Buy?

Apple and Disney are both huge players in the entertainment sector. The question is, when it comes to Apple vs. Disney stock, which is the smarter investment? This guide will walk you through the ins and outs of both and whether or not you should buy Apple or Disney.

Apple Overview

Apple has consistently outperformed Disney in terms of revenue and profit margins. As of recent earnings reports, Apple boasts higher revenue figures, driven primarily by even its relatively soft iPhone sales, the services segment and expanding product ecosystem. Here are some key considerations when it comes to investing in Apple stock:

Stock price: $203.64

$203.64 Market cap: $3.01 trillion

$3.01 trillion 52-week high: $260.10

$260.10 52-week low: $169.21

$169.21 Dividend yield: 0.51%

Disney Overview

Disney has faced some headwinds lately, particularly in its streaming division and theme park operations. While its streaming service, Disney+, has gained traction, the company’s financials have struggled to maintain profitability in its direct-to-consumer segment. Here are things you should consider as an investor:

Stock price: $113.91

$113.91 Market cap: $203.06 billion

$203.06 billion 52-week high: $118.63

$118.63 52-week low: $80.10

$80.10 Dividend yield: 0.88%

Apple vs. Disney: Should You Invest?

For investors and stockbrokers seeking stability, strong cash flow and a proven growth trajectory, Apple appears to be the better overall buy. Its financial strength, diverse revenue sources and ability to innovate make it a compelling choice.

However, for those willing to take on more risk in hopes of a turnaround story, Disney could present a long-term value opportunity if its streaming and entertainment segments regain and keep momentum. When comparing Apple and Disney stock, there are a few main factors to consider.

Apple’s growth strategy revolves around innovation, subscription-based services, and emerging markets. With new product launches for everything from MacBook Air M4 and iPhone 16s and expansion into artificial intelligence, Apple is well-positioned to sustain its revenue growth and remain a strong buy because of how it has been performing. Furthermore, its substantial cash reserves allow for aggressive stock buybacks and dividend payouts, making it an attractive investment.

Disney’s long-term growth potential hinges on its content dominance and the recovery of its theme parks. While the company owns valuable intellectual property, including Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar, competition in the streaming industry remains fierce. Still, analysts project an average stock price target of about $130 in 2025. The success of Disney+ and other streaming ventures will play a crucial role in the company’s future performance, but its stock still comes in with a buy recommendation.

Final Take To GO: Is Apple or Disney a Better Stock?

Neither of these stocks could be considered a bad buy, but factor in your risk tolerance before investing in one company’s stock over the other. That said, if you can only invest in one of these companies, Apple is considered more reliable and currently a better value than Disney.

Yes, in general, Apple stock (AAPL) is often considered a stronger investment compared to Disney stock (DIS), especially for those seeking stability and proven growth. In many analysts’ opinions, Apple’s strong financial performance, diverse revenue streams and consistent innovation have led to significant returns for investors, whereas Disney stock may be undervalued due to relying on the Walt Disney Company’s theme park attendance and box office performance.

Editor’s note: Company stock information is accurate as of Jun 3, 2025, and is subject to change.

