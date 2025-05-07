Apple Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Apple. Our analysis of options history for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) revealed 102 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 48% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 54 were puts, with a value of $3,786,891, and 48 were calls, valued at $5,294,435.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $165.0 to $230.0 for Apple over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apple's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apple's whale activity within a strike price range from $165.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Apple Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/09/25 $3.05 $2.99 $2.99 $195.00 $1.3M 2.0K 30.9K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $9.25 $9.2 $9.2 $200.00 $920.2K 4.6K 1.7K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $20.3 $20.25 $20.25 $230.00 $575.1K 4.3K 1.5K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $20.35 $20.3 $20.3 $230.00 $243.6K 4.3K 1.5K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $9.75 $9.65 $9.65 $195.00 $150.5K 14.4K 2.4K

About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Apple, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Apple Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 30,736,450, the AAPL's price is down by -1.55%, now at $195.44.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 85 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Apple

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $189.7.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Jefferies lowers its rating to Underperform with a new price target of $170. * An analyst from Jefferies has elevated its stance to Hold, setting a new price target at $167. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $225. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Underweight rating for Apple, targeting a price of $170. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Hold rating for Apple, targeting a price of $215.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Apple options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Rosenblatt Downgrades Buy Neutral May 2025 Jefferies Downgrades Hold Underperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.