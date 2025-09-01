Markets
Apple To Open Store In Technology Capital Of India

September 01, 2025 — 02:47 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Apple said its newest store in India, Apple Hebbal, located in Bengaluru, will open on September 2. This will join Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi and the Apple Store online. At Apple Hebbal, the store's 70 team members hail from 15 states across India.

Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail and People, said: "We can't wait to connect with people here and inspire them to create, collaborate, and do amazing things with Apple. We're excited to continue to bring Apple experiences to customers across India, who inspire us with their creativity and passion."

RTTNews
