Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Teases New Mac Computers Ahead of the Holidays

Consumer electronics giant Apple (AAPL) is teasing new Mac computers ahead of the busy year-end holiday shopping season.

In a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, Apple’s senior vice-president of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak, told people to, “Mac (😉) your calendars! We have an exciting week of announcements ahead, starting on Monday morning. Stay tuned…”

The post was accompanied by a six second video that showed the Finder image that is the default file manager and graphical user interface shell used on all Macintosh operating systems. Apple is widely expected to unveil several new products in the coming week, starting on October 28, including MacBooks.

Flurry of New Products from Apple

There is unconfirmed speculation that Apple may reveal new desktop Macintosh computers, along with MacBook laptops, over the next week. Some analysts anticipate that Apple will unveil new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptop computers, as well as a redesigned Mac mini in time for the holiday shopping season. The new Macs are expected to run on the company’s powerful M4 microchip.

Mac computers are one of several new devices and upgrades that Apple has announced since September. In recent weeks, the company has launched its newest iPhone and released a new iPad Mini. Next week, Apple is also expected to issue iPhone, iPad and Mac firmware updates that will provide consumers with their first taste of “Apple Intelligence,” the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) features.

AAPL stock has risen 20% so far this year.

Is AAPL Stock a Buy?

Apple stock has a consensus Moderate Buy rating among 34 Wall Street analysts. That rating is based on 23 Buy, 10 Hold, and one Sell recommendations made in the last three months. The average AAPL price target of $248.34 implies 7.68% upside potential from current levels.

Read more analyst ratings on AAPL stock

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.