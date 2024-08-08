Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Redesign Mac Mini with First Big Change since 2010

Tech titan Apple (AAPL) is working on a major redesign of its Mac mini, which will feature the newly announced M4 chip. Bloomberg reported that the updated Mac mini is expected to be released later this year and will be smaller than the current model. More specifically, it will resemble the Apple TV set-top box in size. This will be the first significant design change since 2010.

Apple also plans to launch new versions of the iMac desktop and MacBook Pros with the M4 chip, which could potentially be released this year. In 2025, new models of the MacBook Air, Mac Pro, and Mac Studio are expected. The M4 chip, unveiled in May, boasts a powerful CPU, a new 10-core GPU for enhanced gaming, and a 16-core neural engine with strong AI capabilities.

Apple Updates App Store Fee Structure

In a separate development, Apple has updated its App Store fee structure in the European Union to align with the European Commission’s Digital Markets Act. The changes will allow app developers to link to alternative payment methods and promote purchases through destinations of their choice.

Previously, developers faced restrictions and higher fees when directing users to alternative payment pages. Now, under EU terms, developers will have a 5% initial acquisition fee and a 10% store services fee, which drops to 5% for those in the App Store Small Business Program. Under standard terms, the store services fee is 20%, or 7% for Small Business Program members.

Is AAPL a Buy or Sell?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on AAPL stock based on 24 Buys, seven Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 20% rally in its share price over the past year, the average AAPL price target of $248.96 per share implies 17.03% upside potential.

