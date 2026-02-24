Markets
AAPL

Apple To Move Some Mac Mini Production To Foxconn Facility In Texas From Asia: WSJ Reports

February 24, 2026 — 05:54 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tech major Apple Inc. plans to move some production of its Mac Mini desktop computer to the U.S. from Asia as part of its efforts to reshore parts of its vast supply chain, The Wall Street Journal reported quoting Sabih Khan, Apple's chief operating officer.

The new manufacturing effort will begin at a Foxconn facility in north Houston, Texas later in 2026.

In the facility's two primary buildings, the cavernous warehouse at present will be converted to 220,000 square feet of manufacturing space for the Mini. In the second building, Foxconn assembles Apple's AI servers. The Houston facility is also being expanded to include a new training center for advanced manufacturing.

Meanwhile, Khan reportedly stated that the production for Mac Mini will continue in Asia to meet local demand.

The iPhone maker last year had committed to invest $600 billion in the U.S. over the next four years. Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened the tech firm with a 25% tariff on products manufactured overseas.

Apple's most products, including iPhones and iPads, are manufatured in Asia, primarily in China, while some production have been shifted to Vietnam, Thailand and India in recent years.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Apple shares were gaining 0.30 percent, after closing Monday's regular trading 0.60 percent higher, at $266.18.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.