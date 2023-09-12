Apple Launches Next-Gen IPhone 15 Models

(RTTNews) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Tuesday launched its next-gen iPhone 15 models," which the company claims to be the most powerful smartphones the Cupertino, California-based company has ever made.

This year's new models include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Like every year, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro features a 6.1-inch display, and iPhone Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max come with a 6.7-inch display.

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are made of aerospace-grade titanium and feature Action Buttons. The 15 Pro starts at $999 with 128GB of storage, and the Pro Max at $1,199 with 256GB of storage. Both will be available for pre-order this Friday and on sale September 22nd. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in four finishes, including black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium.

Both are powered by the A17 Pro chip, which Apple says has the fastest performance in any smartphone.

The all-new Action button replaces the single-function switch used to toggle between ring and silent, offering additional options so users can choose between quickly accessing the camera or flashlight; activating Voice Memos, Focus modes, Translate, and accessibility features like Magnifier; or using Shortcuts for more options.

Apple has also upgraded iPhone's camera, which features a more advanced 48MP Main camera system that now supports the new super-high-resolution 24MP default and an all-new 5x Telephoto camera exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max.

"This is the most pro lineup we have ever created, with a state-of-the-art titanium design, the best iPhone camera system yet that enables game-changing new workflows, and the A17 Pro chip, which ushers in a new chapter of performance and games never before seen on iPhone," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max represent the best of Apple design and industry-first innovations to help enrich the everyday experiences of our users, while enabling them to unleash their creativity."

New iPhones, as expected, have a USB-C port, ditching the Lightning port that it rolled out in 2012.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will be powered by A16 Bionic chip. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in five colours: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. Pre-orders begin Friday, September 15, with availability beginning Friday, September 22.

"iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus represent a huge leap forward with exciting camera innovations that inspire creativity, the intuitive Dynamic Island, and the A16 Bionic chip for proven powerful performance," said Kaiann Drance, Apple's vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing. "We're also pushing the power of computational photography to new levels this year with a 48MP Main camera featuring a new 24MP default for super-high-resolution photos, a new 2x Telephoto option, and next-generation portraits."

