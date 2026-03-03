Apple Launches a New iPhone: What Investors Should Know

Key Points

Apple just expanded its smartphone lineup with a new entry-level device starting at $599.

The company's core smartphone business generated a staggering $85.3 billion in its latest quarter.

The iPhone business accounted for nearly 60% of Apple's fiscal first-quarter revenue.

"iPhone had its best-ever quarter driven by unprecedented demand, with all-time records across every geographic segment," said CEO Tim Cook in the company's fiscal first-quarter earnings release. Now, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is trying to keep that momentum going. The tech giant announced its new iPhone 17e on Monday.

Starting at $599 for a base model with 256 gigabytes of storage, the new device lowers the entry price for the company's latest smartphone family. For comparison, the standard iPhone 17 starts at $799. With the new iPhone, Apple is effectively offering double the entry storage of its previous budget model -- the iPhone 16e -- at the exact same starting price.

This aggressive pricing strategy adds to the catalysts for Apple's largest product segment, which is already firing on all cylinders this year.

Why the iPhone segment is still key to Apple's growth story

Highlighting why keeping its iPhone segment fresh is key, the segment is Apple's biggest -- by far. In fiscal Q1, which ended on Dec. 27, 2025, iPhone revenue surged 23% year over year to $85.3 billion -- accounting for about 59% of Apple's total quarterly revenue of $143.8 billion. And for the full year of fiscal 2025, iPhone accounted for 50% of revenue.

The new iPhone 17e could play an important role in helping this segment continue to grow nicely as the fiscal year progresses. To drive meaningful top-line growth, Apple needs products that reach every segment of its potential market. And the iPhone 17e, with its lower price, fills a strategic gap in the lineup -- and it's packed with feature upgrades compared to the iPhone 16e, too.

"We know our customers want a product that will last, and iPhone 17e delivers just that," explained Apple iPhone marketing chief Kaiann Drance in the company's press release about the new product on Monday. "With A19 for incredible performance, double the entry storage, a smarter camera system, and enhanced durability, iPhone 17e is designed to stay fast, secure, and valuable for years to come."

iPhone 17e pre-orders will begin March 4, with availability in stores beginning March 11.

A gateway to higher-margin sales

Of course, the iPhone provides more value to Apple than the revenue it generates at the time of sale. The product is a gateway into Apple's comprehensive ecosystem of hardware, software, and services. Once a user buys an Apple device, whether it's an iPhone or another product, they often subscribe to the company's high-margin digital offerings.

As Cook highlighted during Apple's fiscal first-quarterearnings call the company's installed base of active devices recently surpassed 2.5 billion. This installed base of active devices is a key driver for its services revenue, which rose 14% year over year in the fiscal first quarter to a record $30 billion.

Giving customers more reasons to buy another device or their first-ever Apple device, the tech giant also introduced a new iPad on Monday -- the iPad Air, featuring an M4 chip and more memory than its predecessor.

Looking ahead

When Apple reported its fiscal first-quarter earnings in late January, it indicated that demand for its iPhones is so significant that its top-line revenue guidance for 13% to 16% year-over-year growth in fiscal Q2 is a reflection of iPhone supply, not demand -- because it expected its iPhone supply to be constrained during the quarter relative to demand.

Ultimately, the iPhone 17e adds to a segment that hardly needs another catalyst right now. Still, it fortifies Apple's most important segment with another compelling product -- one that could drive both switchers and upgraders into the company's valuable ecosystem.

