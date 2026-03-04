Technology
AAPL

Apple Launches MacBook Neo Starting At $599

March 04, 2026 — 01:22 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) has introduced the new MacBook Neo, a brand-new laptop designed to bring the Mac experience to more people at a much lower price. Available in four colors - blush, indigo, silver, and a new citrus shade, the gadget features Apple's signature sleek design with a strong aluminum body.

The laptop has a 13-inch Liquid Retina display that delivers sharp images, bright visuals, and support for one billion colors, making websites, videos, and photos look vibrant and clear.

MacBook Neo runs on Apple's A18 Pro chip, which makes everyday tasks smooth and fast. Users can browse the internet, stream videos, edit photos, work on creative projects, and use AI-powered features with ease. Apple says it is up to 50% faster for daily tasks like web browsing and up to three times faster for AI-based work compared to a leading PC powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 5 processor.

The device offers up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge, making it suitable for use throughout the day, whether at school, work, or on the move. It also includes a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, dual microphones for clearer voice quality, and dual speakers with Spatial Audio for immersive sound.

MacBook Neo comes with Apple's Magic Keyboard for comfortable typing and a large Multi-Touch trackpad that supports smooth gestures and precise control. It runs on macOS Tahoe, which includes built-in apps like Messages, Pages, Calendar, and Safari. The laptop also works seamlessly with iPhone and supports Apple Intelligence features, along with many third-party apps.

Starting at $599 and $499 for students, MacBook Neo's pre-orders will begin on March 4, and will be available starting Wednesday, March 11.

