Apple Launches M5 Pro And M5 Max With Major Performance Boost

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) has announced its new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, touting them as the most powerful chips it has ever made for professional laptops. These chips power the new MacBook Pro and are built using a new Apple-designed Fusion Architecture.

This new design combines two chips into one single system, known as a system on a chip (SoC). It brings together several important components in one place, including a powerful CPU, advanced GPU, Media Engine, unified memory controller, Neural Engine, and support for Thunderbolt 5. By integrating everything into one chip, Apple aims to deliver faster performance and better efficiency.

Both M5 Pro and M5 Max come with a new 18-core CPU architecture. This includes six high-performance cores, now called "super cores," which Apple says are the fastest CPU cores in the world. Alongside them are 12 new performance cores designed to handle heavy, multithreaded tasks while using power efficiently. Together, these improvements increase performance for professional workloads by up to 30 percent compared to the previous generation.

On the graphics side, the GPU expands on the next-generation design introduced earlier. The M5 Pro and M5 Max can scale up to a 40-core GPU. Each GPU core includes a Neural Accelerator, and the chips offer higher unified memory bandwidth. As a result, they deliver more than four times the peak GPU computing power for AI tasks compared to the earlier models. Graphics performance has also improved significantly, offering up to 35 percent better performance in apps that use ray tracing. This means smoother, advanced visual effects, better gaming performance, and faster 3D rendering.

Apple stated that the new performance core design further improves power-efficient multitasking. Combined with the super cores, the chips offer up to 2.5 times faster multithreaded performance compared to the M1 Pro and M1 Max.

The M5 Pro is aimed at professionals such as data analysts, sound designers, and STEM students who need strong processing power, capable graphics, and large unified memory for complex tasks. The M5 Max, on the other hand, is built for users like 3D animators, app developers, and AI researchers who require maximum graphics performance and the highest memory bandwidth for demanding workloads.

Pre-orders begin on March 4, and availability starts on Wednesday, March 11.

