Apple Launches Apple Business Essentials

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Wednesday announced Apple Business Essentials, an all-new service that brings together device management, 24/7 Apple Support, and iCloud storage into flexible subscription plans for small businesses with up to 500 employees.

The company also unveiled a new Apple Business Essentials app that enables employees to install apps for work and request support.

According to the iPhone maker, Apple Business Essentials saves precious time for small businesses as they grow. Available today in beta, the service supports small businesses through the total device management life cycle — from device setup to employee onboarding and device upgrades — while providing strong security, prioritized support, and secure data storage and backup.

"Small businesses are at the core of our economy, and we're proud that Apple products play a role in helping these companies grow," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Enterprise and Education Marketing. "Apple Business Essentials is designed to help streamline every step of employee device management within a small business — from setup, onboarding, and upgrading, to accessing fast service and prioritized support, all while keeping data backed up and secure, so companies can focus on running their business."

