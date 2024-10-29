Apple Introduces New Mac Mini With M4 And New M4 Pro Chips

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) has introduced the new Mac mini, powered by M4 and M4 Pro chips, delivering up to 1.8x faster CPU performance and 2.2x faster GPU performance over the M1 model.

Starting at $599 with 16 GB memory, the new device has Thunderbolt 5 for faster data transfer speeds, a 10-core CPU and Apple Intelligence, available in U.S. English with macOS Sequoia 15.1.

Notably, in December, Apple Intelligence will add support for localized English in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the U.K.

The new Mac mini is Apple's first carbon neutral Mac, marking a significant milestone toward the company's goal to reduce the carbon footprint by the end of this decade.

Additionally, macOS Sequoia enhances the new Mac mini performance with several significant features like iPhone Mirroring, Safari with Highlights feature, Distraction Control to hide unwanted items while browsing, and Personalized Spatial Audio.

The latest Apple device is available for pre-order, with availability beginning November 8.

