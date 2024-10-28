Apple Introduces New IMac With M4 Chip And Apple Intelligence

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) has announced the launch of the new iMac with M4 chip and Apple Intelligence, making the device "the world's best all-in-one for AI".

Starting at just $1,299, the new iMac features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View, up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports,3 and color-matched accessories that include USB-C.

"The new iMac comes in seven vibrant colors, bringing fresh shades of green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, and blue, alongside silver," Apple said in a blog post.

"Every iMac comes with a color-matched Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse or optional Magic Trackpad, all of which now feature a USB-C port, so users can charge their favorite devices with a single cable."

One of the most important features of the latest device is the powerful M4 chip, which could handle more intense workloads like photo editing and gaming up to 2.1x faster than iMac with M1.

The highly anticipated Apple Intelligence feature brings the "personal intelligence to the personal computer". It offers Writing Tools for proofreading and summarizing, and a redesigned Siri.

The tech giant plans to launch New Apple Intelligence features like Genmoji to create customized emojis, and Image Playground to create fun original images in December. Also, ChatGPT will be integrated into Siri and Writing Tools during the same period.

"The new iMac with M4 is designed with the environment in mind, with 100 percent recycled aluminum in the stand, and 100 percent recycled gold plating, tin soldering, and copper in multiple printed circuit boards," Apple added.

The new iMac is available for pre-order, with availability beginning November 8.

