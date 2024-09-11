Apple Introduces New Hearing Aid Features For AirPods Pro 2

(RTTNews) - Apple recently made a groundbreaking move by venturing into the Over-The-Counter hearing aid market with a software upgrade for its latest AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. This software enhancement enables users to conduct a hearing test and utilize the earbuds as over-the-counter hearing aids for individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss.

The company has expressed optimism that these features will soon receive marketing authorization from global health authorities, with availability scheduled for this fall in over 100 countries, including the United States, Germany, and Japan.

Furthermore, Apple has confirmed that the new health features will be compatible not only with the latest hardware but also with previously sold Apple devices. To activate the hearing aid feature, users must have mild to moderate hearing loss, although the app does not require an official diagnosis for activation. Users are also able to upload results from external tests. The interactive hearing test guides users through listening to various sounds and following on-screen instructions to provide feedback. Subsequently, the results, including an audiogram and a numerical representation of hearing loss in each ear, can be accessed through the iPhone Health app.

It's important to note that the hearing aid feature will not be available for individuals without hearing loss or those with severe to profound hearing impairment. In such cases, the app will recommend that these users consult a hearing specialist. Additionally, the AirPods Pro 2 includes a hearing protection feature aimed at reducing exposure to background noise that can exacerbate the effects of using headphones and earbuds.

Dr. Sujana Chandrasekhar, an otologist and neurotologist at Mount Sinai, highlighted the ongoing challenges within the hearing health community. She mentioned that many individuals who could benefit from over-the-counter hearing aids are not taking advantage of them. Untreated hearing loss has been linked to social isolation, which can lead to depression and possibly dementia. " Apple's AirPods could bridge this gap. They give you a hearing test and amplify where it looks like you need amplification. And because everybody walks around with something in their ear, you don't look like you are wearing a hearing aid. So, these bypass all those hurdles," she added.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.