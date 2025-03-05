News & Insights

Apple Introduces Mac Studio Featuring M4 Max And M3 Ultra

March 05, 2025

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) has unveiled the new Mac Studio, its most powerful Mac yet, equipped with the M4 Max and the latest M3 Ultra chip. This high-performance pro desktop offers cutting-edge capabilities, extensive connectivity—including Thunderbolt 5—and a compact, quiet design that fits seamlessly on any desk.

Engineered for AI-driven workflows, Mac Studio can run large language models with over 600 billion parameters entirely in memory, thanks to its advanced GPU and support for up to 512GB of unified memory with the M3 Ultra.

When paired with Studio Display, Mac Studio enables creative professionals to build their ideal workspace. Studio Display features a stunning 27-inch 5K Retina screen, a 12MP Center Stage camera, a studio-quality three-microphone array, and a six-speaker system with Spatial Audio.

Apple Intelligence in Mac Studio is designed with privacy in mind, using on-device processing to ensure many of its AI models run entirely on the device, keeping user data secure.

Pre-orders for the new Mac Studio begin today, with availability starting March 12. Pricing starts at $1,999 (U.S.), with a discounted rate of $1,799 (U.S.) for education.

Currently, Apple's stock is trading at $232.68, down 1.38 percent on the Nasdaq.

