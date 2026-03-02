Apple Introduces M4-Powered IPad Air With 12GB Memory, Starting At $599

Markets
(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. [AAPL] unveiled a new iPad Air model powered by the company's M4 chip. The updated device offers faster performance and increased memory capacity compared to the previous generation, while maintaining the same starting price.

The new iPad Air features 12GB of unified memory, a 50% increase from the prior model. It delivers up to 30% faster performance than the M3 version and up to 2.3 times faster speeds compared to the M1 model. The device includes an 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, 120GB/s memory bandwidth, and a 16-core Neural Engine aimed at enhancing AI-driven tasks.

Apple also introduced new in-house connectivity chips, N1 and C1X, enabling Wi-Fi 7 and faster 5G speeds, as well as improved power efficiency on cellular models.

The iPad Air is available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, with starting prices of $599 and $799, respectively. Educational pricing begins at $549. Pre-orders will open on March 4, and the device will be available starting March 11.

