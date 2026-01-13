Apple Introduces Apple Creator Studio With Enhanced Editing Tools For Content Creation

Markets
January 13, 2026

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL), Tuesday introduced Apple Creator Studio, a collection of powerful creative apps, enhancing editing experience of creators to realize their artistic vision.

It will include access to Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and Pixelmator Pro on Mac and iPad; Motion, Compressor, and MainStage on Mac; and intelligent features and premium content for Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and later Freeform for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apple Creator Studio, to be available across Mac, iPad, and iPhone, from January 28 for $12.99 per month or $129 per year, with a one-month free trial.

Meanwhile, education savings are available for college students and educators for $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year.

In the pre-market hours, AAPL is trading at $258.69, down 0.60 percent on the Nasdaq.

