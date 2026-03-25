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Apple Introduces Age Verification For UK Users

March 25, 2026 — 12:10 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Apple has introduced new age verification requirements for U.K. users of Apple accounts through its latest operating system update. Users will need to confirm that they are 18 or older to access certain services, features, or perform specific actions on their accounts.

After installing the latest iOS 16.4 update, customers will be prompted to verify their age. According to Apple's support page, this can be done by providing a credit card or scanning an official ID. Users who do not verify their age, or who are underage, will automatically have web content filters enabled on their accounts.

Additionally, Apple may also confirm a user's age by checking existing account details or payment methods on file, and in some cases, by considering how long the user has had their account.

In case the use is unable to their age on the device, they can update the software to check if it is running on the latest version of iOS, or use an approved verification method by confirm their age with a driver's license, national ID, or credit card. Notably, that passports, debit cards, and gift cards are not accepted.

AAPL is currently trading at $253.41, up 0.70 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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