Apple Intelligence Drives Up iPhone & Mac Sales: More Upside Ahead?

Apple AAPL is increasingly leveraging AI as a core driver of revenue growth across its hardware, services and enterprise businesses. Management is positioning Apple Intelligence as deeply integrated into the company’s ecosystem rather than as a standalone AI product. The company’s expanding Apple Intelligence capabilities are expected to materially strengthen Apple’s long-term growth prospects by deepening ecosystem engagement, accelerating device upgrades, expanding services monetization opportunities, and reinforcing Apple’s competitive differentiation around privacy-focused AI.



The clearest evidence of AI-driven revenue growth appeared in the iPhone business. Apple reported iPhone revenue of $57 billion, up 22% year over year and a March quarter record. Management repeatedly linked the success of the iPhone 17 lineup to the integration of Apple Intelligence. Apple also highlighted that the A19 and A19 Pro chips include neural accelerators designed to deliver “a huge boost to AI performance.” Apple is also leveraging AI to accelerate Mac growth, which rose 6% year over year to $8.4 billion, despite supply constraints. Apple specifically attributed the elevated demand for Mac Mini and Mac Studio to increasing adoption of AI and agentic workloads. The company added that MacBook Neo is resonating strongly with new customers and enterprise users seeking AI-capable devices at a lower price point.



Enterprise AI adoption is becoming another meaningful growth vector. Marsh adopted iPhone 17 devices and Macs as part of internal AI initiatives, while Freshworks deployed more than 5,000 MacBook devices to accelerate AI development. Apple also highlighted that AI developers such as Perplexity are choosing Mac as a preferred platform for building enterprise-grade AI assistants and autonomous agents because of Apple Silicon’s unified memory architecture and on-device AI capabilities.



AI is further supporting growth in Apple’s wearables and services ecosystem. Apple introduced Apple Intelligence-powered Live Translation on AirPods, along with visual intelligence and AI-enhanced photo tools integrated across devices. The company also stated that a “more personalized Siri” will launch later this year, which could further increase engagement across Apple’s installed base.



The company’s recently announced accessibility features reinforce how Apple is using AI to broaden its ecosystem appeal and deepen user engagement. Apple unveiled AI-powered updates to VoiceOver, Magnifier, Voice Control, Accessibility Reader and generated subtitles, all running with strong privacy protections through on-device processing. These enhancements demonstrate Apple’s broader strategy of embedding AI into practical daily experiences that can encourage device upgrades and improve customer retention.

Apple Faces Stiff Competition

AAPL is facing stiff competition from the likes of Alphabet GOOGL and Microsoft MSFT in AI. Alphabet and Microsoft are demonstrating significantly stronger near-term AI monetization and infrastructure execution than Apple. This has spooked investors as concerns continue to grow that Apple risks falling behind in the generative AI race despite its large ecosystem and hardware advantages.



Both Alphabet and Microsoft are already translating AI adoption into accelerating revenue growth across core businesses. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Microsoft reported that its AI business surpassed a $37 billion annual revenue run rate, growing 123% year over year. AI is driving Alphabet’s Search & Other revenues, which grew 19% year over year in the first quarter of 2026. Gemini Enterprise’s paid monthly active users grew 40% sequentially, while revenue from products built on Google’s generative AI models increased nearly 800% year over year. Alphabet’s total paid subscriptions reached 350 million, driven in part by Gemini app adoption and premium AI plans.

AAPL’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Apple shares have returned 14.4% year to date, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 19.2%.

Apple Stock’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The AAPL stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month price/earnings of 33.53X compared with the broader sector’s 25.96X. AAPL has a Value Score of F.

AAPL Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $8.74 per share, up 2.6% over the past 30 days, suggesting 17.2% year-over-year growth.



Apple Inc. Price and Consensus

Apple Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apple Inc. Quote

Apple currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.