Apple Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $24.780 billion, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $23.636 billion, or $1.53 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $95.359 billion from $90.753 billion last year.

Apple Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $24.780 Bln. vs. $23.636 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.65 vs. $1.53 last year. -Revenue: $95.359 Bln vs. $90.753 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.