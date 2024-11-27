Apple faces hurdles releasing AI on iPhones in China, FT reports

Apple (AAPL) faces an uphill battle to release its AI models for iPhones and other products in China, with a top Beijing official warning that foreign companies will confront a “difficult and long process” to win approval if they are not partnered with local groups, Ryan McMorrow, Michael Acton, and Eleanor Olcott of The Financial Times reports. Apple CEO Tim Cook recently arrived in China for his third visit of the year as the company tries to navigate the country’s regulatory regime. Apple has also considered running its own large language models in China, two people familiar with the mater told the Times.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AAPL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.