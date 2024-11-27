News & Insights

Apple faces hurdles releasing AI on iPhones in China, FT reports

November 27, 2024 — 06:00 am EST

Apple (AAPL) faces an uphill battle to release its AI models for iPhones and other products in China, with a top Beijing official warning that foreign companies will confront a “difficult and long process” to win approval if they are not partnered with local groups, Ryan McMorrow, Michael Acton, and Eleanor Olcott of The Financial Times reports. Apple CEO Tim Cook recently arrived in China for his third visit of the year as the company tries to navigate the country’s regulatory regime. Apple has also considered running its own large language models in China, two people familiar with the mater told the Times.

