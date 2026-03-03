Markets
AAPL

Apple Explores Deepening Google Partnership For Next-Gen Siri

March 03, 2026 — 05:11 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Apple [AAPL] is reportedly asking Google to set up dedicated servers to support a new version of Siri powered by Gemini, the tech giant's latest artificial intelligence models. This move aims to accelerate Apple's AI ambitions while maintaining its strict privacy standards.

According to The Information, Apple is considering relying more heavily on Google's cloud infrastructure to run an upgraded Siri that was previously delayed.

The companies had announced earlier that the next generation of Apple Foundation Models would be built on Google's Gemini AI models and cloud technology, helping enable more personalized Apple Intelligence features. However, it remained unclear whether the revamped Siri would directly utilize Google's cloud systems.

Apple has emphasized that many Apple Intelligence capabilities will continue operating on-device and through its Private Cloud Compute system.

Still, the report suggests the company may require additional external infrastructure to remain competitive in the fast-moving AI landscape.

This development highlights Apple's comparatively cautious infrastructure spending versus rivals such as Microsoft and Amazon, which are pouring billions into AI data centers. Apple's AI services have so far seen limited uptake, with only a fraction of its cloud capacity reportedly in regular use.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.