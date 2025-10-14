Apple To Expand Renewable Energy Projects Across Europe

(RTTNews) - Tech major Apple Inc. has unveiled a significant expansion of its renewable energy projects across Europe to boost energy capacity to match the electricity customers use to power its products. The new solar and wind projects, all enabled by Apple, will add 650 megawatts or MW of renewable energy capacity in various European countries, including Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, and Romania. The move is part of Apple 2030 goal to be carbon neutral across its entire footprint.

Under the expansion plans, the Cupertino, California-based consumer electronics major will support several large-scale solar and wind farms that are currently in development in these countries.

The new projects will add renewable energy capacity to electrical grids across Europe in the coming years, unlocking more than $600 million in financing. The new projects will generate over 1 million megawatt-hours of clean electricity on behalf of Apple users by 2030.

Apple's new clean energy projects include a 110MW solar project in Greece owned and operated by HELLENiQ ENERGY, as well as a newly operational solar array in Spain. In Italy, Apple is supporting the development of a 129MW portfolio of solar and wind projects. The first project, a solar project in Sicily, will come online this month.

In Poland, Apple has enabled Econergy's 40MW solar array, which will be operational later this year. In Romania, Apple plans to procure power from Nala Renewables' 99MW wind farm through a long-term agreement originated by OX2, which is now constructing the project. In Latvia, Apple has signed a corporate power purchase agreements with European Energy.

As part of its carbon neutral plan, Apple's new renewable projects would address the electricity European customers use to power and charge their Apple devices. By 2030, Apple plans to match 100 percent of global customer electricity use with clean electricity by bringing new wind and solar power online around the world.

According to the firm, the energy it takes to charge and power Apple devices accounted for about 29 percent of its overall greenhouse gas emissions in 2024.

Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, said, "By 2030, we want our users to know that all the energy it takes to charge their iPhone or power their Mac is matched with clean electricity. Our new projects in Europe will help us achieve our ambitious Apple 2030 goal, while contributing to healthy communities, thriving economies, and secure energy sources across the continent."

Apple added that it is facilitating the construction of large-scale projects across Europe, which will add around 3,000 gigawatt-hours of renewable energy to the grid each year by 2030.

In addition to investments for product use, Apple and its suppliers support over 19 gigawatts of renewable used to power the company's global corporate operations and manufacturing supply chain.

