APPLE Earnings Results: $AAPL Reports Quarterly Earnings

APPLE ($AAPL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $1.65 per share, missing estimates of $1.66 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $95,359,000,000, missing estimates of $96,576,855,636 by $-1,217,855,636.

APPLE Insider Trading Activity

APPLE insiders have traded $AAPL stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARTHUR D LEVINSON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 201,516 shares for an estimated $45,807,646 .

. JEFFREY E WILLIAMS (COO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 135,493 shares for an estimated $32,948,086 .

. TIMOTHY D COOK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 108,136 shares for an estimated $24,184,658 .

. KATHERINE L. ADAMS (SVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,822 shares for an estimated $8,683,252 .

. CHRIS KONDO (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 4,130 shares for an estimated $945,233

KEVAN PAREKH (Senior Vice President, CFO) sold 4,570 shares for an estimated $941,420

APPLE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,077 institutional investors add shares of APPLE stock to their portfolio, and 2,916 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

APPLE Government Contracts

We have seen $7,110 of award payments to $AAPL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

APPLE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AAPL stock 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAPL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

APPLE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AAPL in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 4 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/13/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025

Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/19/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

APPLE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AAPL recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $AAPL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $252.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $252.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $290.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 An analyst from Evercore ISI set a target price of $260.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 An analyst from Redburn Partners set a target price of $230.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $197.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $270.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $294.0 on 01/31/2025

