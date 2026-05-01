Apple Earnings: This Important High-Margin Segment Is Seeing Accelerating Momentum

Key Points

Total revenue rose 17% in Apple's fiscal second quarter, with earnings per share jumping 22%.

Services hit an all-time record and accelerated from the prior quarter's pace.

A more personalized Siri is on the way, with more than 2.5 billion active Apple devices to lean on.

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Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) just reported its best March quarter ever. Total revenue in the fiscal second quarter (the period ended March 28, 2026) climbed 17% year over year to more than $111 billion, while diluted earnings per share rose 22%. iPhone, riding strong demand for the iPhone 17 lineup, set a March quarter record of $57 billion -- up an impressive 22% year over year.

It's a strong report across the board. But for long-term shareholders, the more important story may be quietly playing out in another part of the business.

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A high-margin engine picks up speed

Apple's fiscal second-quarter services revenue reached an all-time record of $31 billion -- up 16% year over year. This was notably an acceleration from about 14% growth in the prior quarter.

For a segment that crossed $109 billion in annual revenue in fiscal 2025, sustaining double-digit growth at this kind of scale is an impressive achievement. And Apple is doing it while pushing the segment's margin profile higher still.

In fiscal Q2, Apple's services business posted an impressive gross margin of 76.7%. By comparison, Apple's products business carried a gross margin of just 38.7%. Aided by strong profitability momentum in its services business, Apple's total company gross margin came in at 49.3% in fiscal Q2, up 110 basis points from the prior quarter.

And beneath the headline financial metrics for the important segment, its engagement signals look healthy.

Both transacting and paid accounts hit new all-time highs, the company said, and services set new records across most of its categories.

When Apple CEO Tim Cook was focusing specifically on Apple's services business during theearnings call he said, "We saw double-digit growth in both developed and emerging markets and set new all-time revenue records across most of the services categories."

AI may add another lever

But here's the part that makes me particularly bullish. I think this acceleration can go further with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

Apple has taken a more measured approach to AI than some peers, leaning heavily on on-device processing and tight integration across its software stack. But the company seems to be inching toward a meaningful step-up in capability.

On theearnings call Cook said, "we look forward to bringing a more personalized Siri to users coming this year."

This personalization, of course, will be powered by a smarter AI.

Making AI more front and center could be a catalyst for Apple's services business in a number of ways.

First, Apple now has more than 2.5 billion active devices in use globally -- a new all-time high across all major product categories. A genuinely useful, personalized Siri could deepen engagement across that installed base and drive more transactions through Apple Pay and the App Store.

Additionally, a more AI-focused Apple could mean layering new AI-centric subscriptions on top of its current offerings, such as Apple TV, Apple Music, iCloud, and AppleCare.

There are still risks, of course. Apple's premium valuation -- shares trade at a price-to-earnings ratio in the thirties -- leaves limited room for missteps. And the company called out supply constraints on iPhone and Mac during the quarter, as well as higher memory costs that could pressure product margins in the near term. Finally, a high-stakes CEO transition is on the horizon, with John Ternus set to take over from Cook on Sept. 1.

Still, I think the latest results overall reinforce why the stock could be worth its premium.

With services accelerating and gross margins climbing, Apple's earnings power is broadening beyond hardware cycles. Over time, a high-margin services business that's still picking up speed could quietly reshape the broader Apple story as the company continues to monetize its installed base of billions (a base that keeps growing). And based on its momentum in services in fiscal Q2, that shift is arguably already underway -- and it could accelerate thanks to AI.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.