Apple To Disable IPhone Apple Watch Wi-Fi Sync In EU Amid Regulatory Push

November 11, 2025 — 04:12 pm EST

(RTTNews) - A minor but useful feature will soon be lost for Apple users in the EU. The ability of an iPhone to automatically sync saved Wi-Fi networks to an Apple Watch, a feature that has long made connecting the watch simple, will be disabled with the upcoming iOS 26 updates.

Apple acknowledged switching to the French publication Numerama, stating that it is doing this to get around the new EU interoperability regulations.

The EU wants Apple to allow third-party businesses to use some of the iPhone's Wi-Fi hardware starting in late 2025. Apple has consistently resisted, claiming that the requirement jeopardizes user privacy.

The business said that granting third parties access to Wi-Fi systems might reveal private data that Apple doesn't have access to, such as notification content or a complete list of stored Wi-Fi networks. Additionally, Apple claimed that the EU's demands would result in an expensive and innovation-stifling process.

Although Apple has grudgingly complied with some EU regulations, such as permitting alternative app marketplaces in iOS 17.4, this time the company decided to eliminate the feature rather than grant access.

The modification may require EU users to manually enter Apple Watch Wi-Fi connections when an iPhone is not close by. Although the impact is anticipated to be minimal, it represents yet another area of contention between Apple and EU authorities.

