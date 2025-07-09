Bitcoin

Apple Approves First-Ever iOS Game Integrating Bitcoin Microtransactions, Powered by ZBD

July 09, 2025 — 11:26 am EDT

Written by Jenna Montgomery for Bitcoin Magazine->

Apple has approved the first iOS game to feature native Bitcoin microtransactions, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. The game, SaruTobi, now enables real-money in-app payments using ZBD’s Bitcoin Lightning technology—marking a shift in Apple’s historically closed approach to alternative payment systems. 

This approval follows regulatory pressure from the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) and recent legal rulings like Epic v. Apple, which have forced tech giants to open up their platforms to more flexible and developer-friendly payment methods. 

Originally launched in 2013, SaruTobi was once removed from the App Store for its early Bitcoin integration. Now, more than a decade later, the game returns to iOS fully powered by ZBD’s fast, low-cost Lightning infrastructure—a new era of seamless, programmable, and borderless payments. 

“Apple’s approval of Bitcoin microtransactions in SaruTobi is a historic shift,” said André Neves, Co-Founder and CTO of ZBD. “The tech for open, developer-driven payments has existed for a while. What’s changed is the regulatory environment which has cracked open the gates. By integrating Lightning directly into the game, we’ve created a frictionless experience that gives players new ways to engage, spend, and earn value.”

Unlike traditional in-app purchases that are often constrained by rigid pricing tiers and high platform fees, Bitcoin microtransactions allow for ultra-flexible payment mechanics. In SaruTobi, players can spend just a few cents to retry a level or unlock power-ups, with payments settling instantly—without interrupting gameplay.

The model also supports rewarded gameplay. Players earn sats (small units of Bitcoin) through in-game actions and can use them to purchase upgrades or boosts within the app, attempting to create a self-sustaining microeconomy that encourages deeper engagement.

ZBD enables Lightning-powered Bitcoin payments in SaruTobi, marking Apple’s first approval of Bitcoin microtransactions in an iOS game—a breakthrough driven by EU regulation and the aftermath of Epic v. Apple. 

“With Bitcoin, developers can now create payments that are instant, programmable, and borderless down to the cent or less,” Neves added. “This isn’t just about payments. It’s about rewriting how games monetize, engage, and grow.” 

With SaruTobi now live on iOS, this approval may pave the way for more Bitcoin-native experiences across the App Store in the near future. 

