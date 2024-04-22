News & Insights

Technology
AAPL

Apple Acquires Datakalab

April 22, 2024 — 01:33 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - A recent report from the French business magazine Challenges (via 9To5Mac) revealed that Apple acquired Datakalab, a Paris-based startup specializing in AI and computer vision technology.

The acquisition occurred on December 17 of the previous year and was discreetly completed, as indicated in a European Commission filing discovered by Challenges.

While the founders of Datakalab did not join Apple, several other employees transitioned. Before the acquisition, Datakalab had a staff of 10 to 20 individuals and held multiple patents related to AI compression and vision technology.

The company positioned itself as an expert in low power, runtime efficiency, and deep learning algorithms for device operations. Moreover, their advanced facial recognition technology has the potential to enhance features such as Photos and Face ID.

This acquisition aligns with Apple's intentions to introduce various AI features in iOS 18 later this year. Datakalab has also developed advanced vision-based technology that could support Apple's Vision Pro goals in the future.

The financial details of the acquisition remain undisclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.