Apple (AAPL) Unveils 4 iPhone 14 Models at September Event

Apple AAPL unveiled four new iPhone models – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max – at its product launch event on Sep 7.



The company also launched the next-gen Airpods Pro, the Apple Watch Series 8, the new Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Ultra and updates to Fitness+ at the event.

iPhone 14: iOS 16 and Emergency SOS via satellite

Apple’s 5G-supported iPhone 14 (6.1-inch) and iPhone 14 Plus (6.7-inch) are powered by the A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU and feature an eSIM.



Apple stated that support for 5G on iPhone is now available from more than 250 carrier partners in more than 70 markets globally, with expanded support for standalone networks. Moreover, Apple has removed the SIM tray in the latest models in the United States replacing it with eSIM.



iPhone 14 models will be powered by iOS 16, featuring a reimagined Lock Screen. iOS 16 offers a host of new features. For instance, with Messages, users can now edit or recall recently sent messages, and mark conversations as unread to revisit them later. iCloud Shared Photo Library makes it easier for users to share a collection of photos with family.



iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models offer camera upgrades with a 12MP Main camera featuring a larger sensor and larger pixels, a new front TrueDepth camera, an Ultra-Wide camera to capture more of a scene and a Photonic Engine for great low-light performance.



The iPhone Pro (6.1-inch) and Pro Max (6.7-inch) models feature Dynamic Island (a new design) and the Always-On display. These models are powered by an A16 Bionic chip.



iPhone 14 Pro introduces a 48MP Main camera, featuring a quad-pixel sensor and Photonic Engine.



Apple has launched iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in five new colors, midnight, blue, starlight, purple and red. These models will be available beginning Oct 7.



iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in four colors, deep purple, silver, gold, and space black. iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be available beginning Sep 16.



Apple enhanced the safety features of iPhone 14 models with the introduction of Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite. The latter feature will be available to users in the United States and Canada in November, and the service will be free for two years.

Apple Extends Fitness+ to All iPhone Users

Apple Fitness+ users will no longer need an Apple Watch to access Fitness+ features. Apple is expanding Fitness+ to all iPhone users in the 21 countries it is available.



Fitness+ will be fully integrated with the Fitness app coming with iOS 16 and located in the middle tab.



Beginning Sep 12, Fitness+ will introduce the fourth season of Time to Walk, featuring new guests including award-winning actor Regina Hall, Latin Grammy winner Nicky Jam and Emmy Award-winning performer Leslie Jordan.



Apple announced that with iOS 16, all Time to Walk and Time to Run episodes are available in the Fitness app on iPhone with a Fitness+ subscription.

Will New iPhones Boost Apple’s Share Price?

Apple has been struggling in 2022, primarily due to coronavirus-induced supply-chain disruptions, industry-wide silicon shortage, unfavorable forex and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.



Shares of the iPhone maker have been down 12.2% year to date. However, it has managed to outperform the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 30.2%.



The near-term outlook is not enthusiastic, given the headwinds. Apple did not provide revenue guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Apple expects COVID-induced supply chain disruptions and the industry-wide silicon shortage to hurt its top line by $4-$8 billion. Unfavorable forex is also expected to hurt revenues by 300 basis points (bps).



Moreover, the absence of revenues from Russia is expected to hurt the top line by 150 bps. Apple paused all sales in Russia during the fiscal second quarter (March quarter).



Nevertheless, the new iPhones are expected to boost sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Moreover, the Services portfolio, of which Fitness+ and Apple TV+ are a part, has emerged as Apple’s new cash cow. Apple had more than 860 million paid subscribers across its Services portfolio at the end of the fiscal third quarter.

