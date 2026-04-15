Apple (AAPL) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Apple (AAPL) closed at $266.43, marking a +2.94% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of iPhones, iPads and other products had gained 1.81% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Apple in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 30, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.88, marking a 13.94% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $108.92 billion, up 14.22% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.4 per share and revenue of $461.68 billion, indicating changes of +12.6% and +10.94%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Apple. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.09% downward. Apple is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Apple currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.81. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 13.19.

It's also important to note that AAPL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.45. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Computer - Micro Computers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.