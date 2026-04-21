Apple (AAPL) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Apple (AAPL) closed at $266.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.52% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.64% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of iPhones, iPads and other products had gained 8.57% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 13.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Apple in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 30, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.91, reflecting a 15.76% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $109.01 billion, indicating a 14.31% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.49 per share and a revenue of $467.65 billion, indicating changes of +13.81% and +12.37%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Apple. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.56% higher. Currently, Apple is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Apple currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.16. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.36.

One should further note that AAPL currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.51. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computer - Micro Computers industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.88.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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